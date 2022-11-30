“Any military confrontation between countries with nuclear arsenals must be avoided, even with conventional weapons. The escalation can become uncontrollable”, said the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in a speech given at the “dialogues for the future” conference, in Moscow. “We will continue to defend global security and stability”, he added, denouncing that “we are in the most difficult moment in the history of the world, we are not hiding it but we are not afraid of it either”.

Meanwhile Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said “Russia’s defense procurement plan for 2023 will grow by 50 per cent”. “This will help ensure that the units and formations of constant alert are supplied with 97% of military armaments and equipment,” he explained, stressing the importance of keeping production at full capacity and ensuring early deliveries to the troops and that it is necessary continue modernization and development of state-of-the-art weapons for their subsequent use in Ukraine.

In two months, more than 300,000 reservists and volunteers were trained as part of the partial mobilization announced by the Russian government for the war in Ukraine. This was announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, quoted by the Tass news agency. According to Shoigu, about 3,000 instructors were involved in combat training of new military units at more than 100 training camps between Russia and Belarus.

NATO does not want a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova is convinced of this, who during a press conference stated that ”the results of the Bucharest summit demonstrate that the Atlantic Alliance is not interested in a diplomatic and political solution in Ukraine” .