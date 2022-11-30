Giorgia Meloni? “As a student she understood everything on the fly and then deepenedit was excellent, I also gave her a 9 in political economy, a vote that I have almost never given in my career. She was my student in the fifth year and took 60/60 in high school”. To tell it, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora, on Rai Radio1, is Carlo Turchetti, professor of political economy at the Amerigo Vespucci Institute in Rome, where among his students also had the Italian premier.

Was it already understood when he was eighteen that Meloni would have a great political career? “She had a very coherent way of understanding politics, even if she went against the tide compared to many other students. It was evident that she was out of the norm in terms of ability, just think that at maturity she delivered first and without using the ‘draft’which amazed the whole commission”, explained the professor.