Russia has lost 860 soldiers in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks up to 120,160 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to reports by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be around 120,160 men, 3,140 tanks, 6,256 armored vehicles, 2,135 artillery systems, 443 multiple rocket launchers, 220 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 287 aircraft, 277 helicopters, 4,918 vehicles, 17 naval units and 1,891 drones.