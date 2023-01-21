His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that Atlantis The Royal is a new architectural masterpiece that we will add to our tourism sector.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “During the visit of (Atlantis The Royal) on the Palm Island … a new architectural masterpiece that we will add to our tourism sector … 6 towers linked by a high bridge on an area of ​​​​4 million square feet, with waterfronts, hanging gardens, and a height 178 meters.. proud of our achievements.. continuing to develop our economy.. welcoming our visitors in an exceptional way.