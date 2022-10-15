War Russia Ukraine, the latest news of Saturday 15 October

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, now in its 234th day. According to reports from Kiev the conductor of the Kherson Theater orchestra, Yuriy Kerpatenko, was killed by the Russian occupiers for refusing to cooperate with them. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information denounced this, explaining that Kerpantenko was killed in his home after not wanting to participate in the concert that the Russians wanted to organize in the occupied city on the occasion of the international day of music, last October 1st. Meanwhile the The US has announced the dispatch of a new package of weaponsand the Russians continue to stick with Kamikaze drones the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine: Kherson, orchestra director killed who refused to play Russian concerts

The conductor of the Kherson theater orchestra, Yuriy Kerpatenko, was killed by the Russian occupiers for refusing to cooperate with them. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information denounced this, explaining that Kerpantenko was killed in his home after not wanting to participate in the concert that the Russians wanted to organize in the occupied city on the occasion of the international day of music, last October 1st. According to reports from the euromaidanpress website, the Russians wanted the Hileya chamber orchestra, which Kerpatenko conducted, to participate in the concert that was to demonstrate “the return to peaceful life” in the occupied city, which Vladimir Putin had just annexed on the basis of the referendums. farce. Since the beginning of the war, the musician had refused to leave the city and had openly demonstrated his positions in defense of Ukraine.

Ukraine: new weapons from the US, aid for 725 million dollars

The US government announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine for a total value of 725 million dollars. The package includes additional Himars high-mobility rocket systems, ammunition, armored vehicles and medical supplies. This was announced by the White House. “We will continue to stand by the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and limitless determination. The supplies we are offering are carefully tailored to make a difference on the battlefield for Ukraine,” said the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The weapons come from Pentagon stocks, the US State Department said. The total value of total US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term thus rises to $ 18.3 billion.

Ukraine: Lukashenko, ‘solution possible in a week’

The solution to the conflict in Ukraine can be found in a week. This was underlined by the Belarusian president, Aleksander Lukashenko, in an interview with the US broadcaster Nbc. “It all depends on the United States and the United Kingdom. If you realize tomorrow that we have to sit down at the negotiating table and find a solution, believe me, we will find it within a week,” she said. Lukashenko then reiterated that Belarus did not take part in the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine and will not do so in the future. “In the first place, no one, and I mean Russia, is asking us to participate in this operation and we will not. We have always said that. Apparently, you don’t want to hear from us. Well, that’s your business,” he said.

Ukraine: UN, ‘wheat agreement can be expanded’

The agreement on grain exports from Ukraine, due to expire next month, will be extended and “potentially” expanded. This was announced by the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sudanese Amir Mahmoud Abdulla, in an interview with Politico. “There is nothing that gives me reason to believe it will not be extended. Everything I have heard would suggest that it will not only be extended but potentially expanded,” Abdulla said. According to the coordinator, Moscow and Kiev have made requests for the agreement to be extended, with Russia asking to be allowed to resume ammonia exports and Ukraine wanting to extend the agreement for more than a year and include the port of the city of Mykolaiv in the agreement.

Ukraine: overnight attacks on Zaporizhzhia, 5 drones intercepted in Dnipropetrovsk

Several regions of Ukraine were targeted for attacks last night, local authorities reported. In the city of Zaporizhzhia some infrastructures have been hit and fires have developed. Governor Oleh Staruch urged the population to go to shelters. Five Iranian-made drones were intercepted in the nearby Dnipropetrovsk region. In the same area, however, more than 50 artillery shells fired by rocket launchers and heavy artillery hit the Nikopol district. Two people were injured.

