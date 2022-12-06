Italian economy in crisis and reception of Ukrainian refugees. This is how we spend the money. Is everything transparent and virtuous?

A war does not stop with hands. The plight of those fleeing Ukraine, which the civilian population is experiencing, is certainly an incalculable tragedy. And Italy, despite experiencing a major economic crisis, is even fourth in Europe in terms of the number of refugees, with 170,000 people still being welcomed in October.

From commerce to widespread services, from industry to tourism, to catering, the increase in energy-related costs has brought every sector to its knees. According to Confcommercio-Imprese, in addition to the jobs already lost, they are at risk 120,000 businesses for 370,000 jobs, given the massive closure of businesses, the deterioration of general living conditions and the increase in inflation.

If we do not consider Russia where there are 2.8 million Ukrainian refugees already calculated in March of this year in first place (and it is a November figure) we find Poland, with almost 1.5 million Ukrainians welcomed (data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees say so). In second place is Germany with more than a million, in third place the Czech Republic with about 455,000 refugees and then us. There would be Countries like France and the United Kingdom in better economic conditions than ours, or the Netherlands and Norway themselves which are making huge profits from the increase in energy costs, which have much smaller numbers of refugees than ours and yet...

In May, the Draghi government allocated 900 million euros to help Ukrainian refugees. Many have arrived in Italy to stay at the homes of friends and relatives, given the large community already present before the conflict. And the network of widespread and economically supported aid has started. The most important part of the support goes to a reception system coordinated with the Third sector which is practiced with activities that are not always too publicized or transparent to the general public.

