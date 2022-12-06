In a press release, the company disputes the assessments of the independent auditors and says it is available to “continue to collaborate and cooperate with the supervisory and sector authorities”

Deloitte’s auditors examined Juventus’ financial statements as at 30 June 2022, issuing a “remarkable opinion”. In particular, the experts write that the financial statements “provide a true and fair view of the group’s equity and financial situation as at 30 June 2022”, but “with the exception of the effects of what is described in the paragraph ´Maneuvers on the remuneration of registered personnel relating to the matches for 2019-20 and 2020-21′ and the possible effects of what is described in the paragraph `Relationships with other football teams´”.

Juventus, the answer — The Juventus club, for its part, notes that “the auditing firm’s findings are based on interpretations and applications of accounting rules and judgments and assessments that Juventus does not share, also taking into account the further legal and accounting investigations carried out by the company on the basis of opinions issued by independent experts”. Juventus “will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the supervisory and sector authorities, without prejudice to the protection of its rights in relation to the disputes raised against the company’s financial statements and press releases by Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office”. See also "I broke down": they reveal Andrés Balanta's last words before he died

The press release — “Juventus Football Club announces that the audit reports on the draft financial statements and on the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2022 – approved by the Board of Directors on 2 December last – issued by Deloitte & Touche SpA, Juventus’ auditing firm, are available to the public, together with the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2022 and the report of the board of statutory auditors to the Shareholders’ Meeting, at the Company’s registered office, on the Company’s website (www.juventus. com, section Clubs, Investors, Shareholders’ Meetings) as well as on the authorized storage site “1Info” (www.1info.it)”.

