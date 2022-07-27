The strategic Antonovski Bridge over the Dnieper River, located on the outskirts of the city of Kherson, occupied like the entire region of the same name by the Russian Army, has had to be closed to traffic after, during the night of Tuesday , was bombed by Ukrainian troops as part of a counteroffensive aimed at recovering the entire region.

This was recognized today by the deputy head of the Russian occupation administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremoúsov. The attack was carried out by rockets fired from HIMARS multiple launchers, supplied to Ukraine by the United States as part of military aid to bolster the country’s defense. The rail line adjacent to the bridge has also been damaged.

Speaking to the Russian media, Stremoúsov pointed out that “more than ten missiles were fired at the Antonovski Bridge. We have already started repair work.” Images released by the media show that the bridge roadway is partially destroyed, but the pillars of the infrastructure remain intact.

This bridge, currently under the control of Russian forces, is one of the key crossings of the Dnieper. Especially for supplying the group of Russian troops on the right bank of the river, since it is the only one that connects the city with the other bank and with the rest of the Kherson region.

british intelligence



British intelligence reports in its daily report that the control of the Dnieper bridges is likely to be an important factor in the outcome of the fighting in the Kherson region, whose capital is a few kilometers from the front where the Ukrainian Army is fighting. to seize the area from Moscow troops. The Kherson region was quickly occupied by Russia in the first days of the war using the troops deployed in Crimea.

“The Russians will have to learn to swim across the Dnieper or out of Kherson while they still can. There will be no third notice,” Mikhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk appealed to residents of the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions to leave the area as soon as possible. She said that the evacuation “is necessary so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not endanger the civilian population during the counter-offensive.”

Sergiy Jlan, one of the assistants of the Ukrainian Administration of Kherson, assured a few days ago that the plan consists of “completely liberating the region by September.” In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army, with the help of weapons sent by the West, has been gradually regaining ground in the region. Last Saturday, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, affirmed that his troops “are advancing step by step in Kherson.”