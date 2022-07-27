For the past 15 years Monolith Soft has made great strides with its franchise, albeit initially the first Xenoblade Chronicles it was not planned to go out in the West. It was the patience and support of the fans who believed in the project that now the whole world can enjoy this saga.

Now the development team is about to launch Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and during a recent interview, the director of Monolith Soft, Tetsuya Takahashi said that the third installment in the series is a summary of everything the company has learned over the past 15 years, which leads to a first step towards the future of the company.

“I used the word ‘climax’ earlier, but this title brings together all the themes that have been developed over the past 15 years since 2007, when development of the first title in the Xenoblade Chronicles series began, as well as the game systems that have been developed for the series. I guess it can be said that this is a sort of summary that will serve to start the next step“.

We remind you that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available on July 29: if you haven’t done so yet, you can take a look at our review at this link.

Source: GoNintendo