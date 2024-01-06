'Barbie' is one of the films nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes. This film production obtained outstanding revenue in its first month of release globally, which has led it to be considered one of the best of 2023. Likewise, Another aspect that stands out about this film is the cast of actors, who have stood out in recent months for their work and dedication. One of them is Ryan Gosling who has captivated moviegoers with his entertaining portrayal of Ken.

Ken in 'Barbie' is a character that could not be left aside, even though his lifelong companion was the protagonist in this film. However, Ryan Gosling He knew how to make the doll stand out in a comical way. Although for the actor this was not easy at all, since he found difficulties in impersonating him.

What did Ryan Gosling say about Ken from 'Barbie'?

In an interview with W magazine, the actor Ryan Gosling43, talked about what her first impression was when she met her character in this Greta Gerwing film.

“It was the cover of the script, which said 'Barbie and Ken,' but 'and Ken' was crossed out. And the next impression was: this is the most difficult role I will ever play. How do you approach playing a doll without a scrotum? 70 years old? There is no research you can do about it. There is no one you can follow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You are alone in this,” he said.

Why did Ryan Gosling say it was a difficult character to play?

Ryan Gosling He maintained that in previous films it was based on a book or a script's description of the character, but in 'Barbie' it was different. Playing Ken, a plastic doll that no one had written about or interpreted, other than in drawings, was a fact that terrified him because he had no background or prior knowledge. That is why Gosling considers it to be his most difficult role.

