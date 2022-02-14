Ukraine crisis Russia, G7: ready for sanctions with “huge” impact on Russia

The Ukraine-Russia war appears to be near. Meanwhile, the G7 finance ministers in a joint note let it be known: “The G7 countries are ready to inflict severe sanctions on Russia, with an” enormous and immediate “impact in the event of an aggression against Ukraine.

The holder of the Farnesina, Luigi Di Maio, is planning a diplomatic visit to Kiev. According to what is learned, the Foreign Minister could already go to the Ukrainian capital tomorrow.

Ukraine, Scholz: “Moscow gives signs of de-escalation”

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a message on Twitter, released before his mission to Kiev, where today he will meet the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and in Moscow, where tomorrow he will see Vladimir Putin, said: “We expect from fly urgent signs of a de-escalation. Further military aggression would have very serious consequences for Russia. On this I absolutely agree with our allies. “

“We are experiencing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe,” adds Scholz. “Today in Kiev and tomorrow in Moscow, our talks will continue on the still very serious situation on the Ukrainian border”, says the German Chancellor, who stresses that “in Kiev it is important for me to express our solidarity and our support. “.

