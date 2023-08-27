Italy supplied Ukraine with 120 decommissioned M109 self-propelled howitzers which were then reconditioned. This was reported by the Ukrainian edition of Forbes, according to which Marconi Industrial Services, a private Lombard company specializing in the overhaul of military vehicles, has repaired and modernized seven of them for free, as reported by a representative of the company in Ukraine, Armen Melik.

The cost to repair a howitzer, Melik pointed out, is around 3 million euros. The total amount of aid therefore exceeds EUR 20 million. The Ukrainian Armed Forces would have already received them.

Forbes Ukraine also reported that Angelo Adriano, CEO of Marconi, sent a letter to the Ukrainian defense minister, assuring that his company is ready to provide additional technical support to the howitzers, supply spare parts and carry out further upgrades.