Movies | Sweden’s former Prime Minister Carl Bildt is starring in the new Bamse movie – the feelings for the “communist” began to heat up again

Bamse, or the strongest teddy bear in the world, is a national treasure in Sweden, and that is why it has evoked emotions throughout the ages.

How about if Paavo Lipponen would act In Moomins?

Something similar is already happening in Sweden, because the country’s former prime minister Carl Bildt interprets in the new Bam-a small supporting role in a children’s film.

Couldn’t Lippo be Nipsu, too?

In the latest from the Swedish information agency TT in the interview former top politician Carl Bildt says that it took him several hours to make the recording, even though the role was small.

“It wasn’t exactly an easy job,” Bildt stated.

In an interview former top politician Bildt also says that he agreed to the role without a shadow of a doubt. It’s not surprising, because Bamse is Swedish national property, and it’s not the first time Bildt has dealt with Bamse either.

The Bamse character is known in Finland as the World’s Strongest Teddy from cartoons, TV series and movies.

During his years as an active politician, Bildt also took the teddy bear loved by Swedes onto the world map: among other things, he donated a Bamse tie to the then president of the United States For Bill Clinton in 1993.

by Staffan Thorsell the book Sverige i Vita huset according to Bildt’s four-year-old daughter, the idea of ​​the tie gift came from her, who thinks that America’s uncle should have a tie as nice as her father’s. Clinton thanked the child for the gift later with a letter.

in Sweden however, a small halo arose in Sweden from the high-level gift. Part of Bildt’s right-wing coalition party, after all, considered the Bamse tie a Marxist firebrand.

This interpretation of the kind and friendly Bamse, even as a communist, has lived in Sweden for a long time and has been returned to until recently. Rune Andréasson created by the fairy-tale character was born in the years of the left-wing hegemony of the 1960s.

Newspaper According to Expressen the young Andréasson, who did not hide his political views, had been offered a job at Disney, but had turned it down. According to Expressen, it is easy to read Bamse of the 1970s as a counterattack Aku for Duckwhich was criticized in left-wing circles at the time.

Bamse has had adventures in several films. Image from the film Bamse and the witch’s daughter, which was completed in 2016.

Passionate the political debate about the meaning of Bamse was especially in the late 1990s, when Sweden was in turmoil from the dissertationin which Bamse was seen supporting left-wing countries and the South Vietnamese guerrillas who fought against the United States, opposing property rights and having all-round Marxist attitudes.

There were also other points of view. According to them, the strongest teddy bear in the world was not a communist but rather a social democrat in defense of the smaller ones. In 1999 in Dagens Nyheter was assessedthat there is almost nothing left of Bamse’s alleged demarius either, because the teddy bear was commercialized and the teddy bear sold toothpaste as well as linens in the million-dollar business.

Bamsen the significance is also indicated by the fact that the teddy bear is also connected to the Swedish arms industry, and of course that caused a stir. In the 1990s, the country’s arms giant Bofors started developing anti-aircraft missiles under the name Bamse.

“We stuck to the name, because Bamse doesn’t mean anything in any language, it’s easy to pronounce and there are no gimmicks at all”, reasoned a representative of the arms factory criticized the choice of name in 2007.

The name of the missile system was an abbreviation of English words Bofors advanced Missile system Evolution.

Bamse has expanded from a cartoon to a multi-disciplinary business brand. Photo of the magazine rack from 2016.

In the year 2011 Bamse became the subject of political debate again and this time the teddy bear was interpreted from a completely new angle.

Namely, Bamse was seen to have turned from a Marxist subversive to a reactionary Sweden Democrat.

At that time, among others, the Swedish public broadcasting company wrote about it on their website.

Coat flip according to the interpreters, it was due to the fact that Bamse’s right owners, i.e. the estate, had sold the Bamse character to the Swedish immigration authorities. Rune Andréasson himself had died in 1999.

Nalle adventured in brochures distributed to asylum seekers, which were aimed at children aged 5-12 who were worried about the application process. In the brochures, one child could stay in Sweden and the other could leave, and Bamse could comfort the convert that everyday life can be happy even in the country of origin.

“The world’s dumbest teddy bear”, a Swedish magazine joked on the brochure at the time.

In Andreasson’s estate, the attack on the cartoon character was taken aback. “If you’re talking about the asylum process, it’s probably reasonable to tell how everything can end,” the representative of the inheritance defended himself.

Still a teddy bear from the 1960s still talks in Sweden.

The unification of the right-wing politician Bildt Bam-character has recently been criticized, for example Peter Sunde Trinity, which in the past years was known as the administrator of the website Pirate Bay. According to him, Bamse is now being misused and copyright does not protect the late artist as it should.

About the teddy bear iltapäivälehti has also presented a new interpretation recently Aftonbladet.

Journal editor By Niclas Vent in the interpretation, today’s Bamse lacks the distortion of the early years, when the character has been modified to please the worldview of middle-class parents.

Everything is smoothed out, Vent writes.

“Bamse’s previous progressiveness, which was linked to materialism, has turned into trendy virtue signaling”, Vent assessed and admitted, however, that kindness is usually a good thing. Vent also pointed out how Bamse’s world view is currently more open-minded, for example, regarding gender roles and sexual attitudes.

According to him, we should still not close our eyes to the world.

Niclas Vent recalled how Bamse of the 1970s taught animals in trouble about guerrilla warfare, how the stories could also glimpse the dark side of life, such as alcoholics and prostitutes, and how Bamse could even think that the land belonged to the farmers and not the landowner.

According to Venti, it is descriptive that the middle-class Bamse of the 2020s travels in Venice, visits the sights and the Uffizi museum, and feasts on Italian ice cream.