Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Sochi on 5 August to meet Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin confirmed news of the Turkish leader’s one-day visit to the Black Sea resort next month. “Yes”, spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied to the Tass agency who asked him if it was true that Putin and Erdogan will see each other again on August 5, after the meeting in Tehran on July 19 for the Syria summit.

At the center of the meeting, presumably, the respect of the wheat agreement signed by Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul and put at risk by the attacks launched by Moscow on the port of Odessa less than 24 hours after the signing.