Traveling | Ukraine’s demand: Russians applying for visas should be asked if they support the war

The goal is to increase Russians’ criticality towards President Vladimir Putin and the government.

Ukrainian special envoy for sanctions It would be Makeyev according to Politico, Russians applying for a visa should be asked on the application form whether they support the war in Ukraine.

According to Makeievi, the question should be introduced in all countries of the world.

“Studies show that 80 percent of Russians still support the war. We demand that they do not enter the ‘free world,'” says Makeiev.

According to Makeievi, the question could be added to the new mandatory question form when Russians apply for a visa.

Visa applicants should also be asked whether their relatives have committed war crimes and whether the applicants are complicit in hostilities, says Makeiev.

“At the end of the day, we have to tell the Russians that they are responsible for what their government is doing. I believe that they will wake up to this little by little and demand that the government change its line.”