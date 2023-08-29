A drone strikes a headquarters of Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechen forces. The GUR, Ukraine’s military intelligence, has released a video showing a drone crashing into what it says is the ‘Akhmat-1’ riot police headquarters in the Russian-occupied city of Energodar. According to local media, the crash caused an explosion and firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene.

“The number of dead and wounded Russians is being counted”, explained the Gur in a note which specifies that the affected building was a bank branch transformed by Kadyrov’s Chechen forces, after the occupation of the city, into a own base. According to Ukrainian services, there are no casualties or injuries among the civilian population and Internet access is currently limited in Energodar.