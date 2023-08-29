













Esports are becoming more and more relevant, not only for the gaming industry but for the economy and culture in general. A new dimension of gameplay immersed in high-level competitions emerges in the 21st century. However, each league in the different sectors faces particular problems. The general concerns of LATAM affect the particular paths of esports. Raúl Fernández, Director of Esports Operations: Americas of League of Legendsanswered some questions before the closing of LLA at Gamergy in CDMX.

League of Legends: About esports and its Americas division

The most obvious problems of ALL

What are the most complicated problems that the LATAM league faces at the infrastructure level? What ways are there to improve it?

“Well, obviously there are regions that have been carrying out electronic sports competitions for much longer, where, well, the technology infrastructure is much more evident, much more robust, there is government support, and well, although Latin America has grown, it continues having this gap between, not only Latin America, but many regions within the world, if we compare it with China, if we compare it with Korea in particular, as the dominant regions of League of Legends. […]”.

Obviously, concrete promises will never have a place in matters that depend heavily on other roles, however, Raúl Fernández, director of esports operations: Americas de League of Legendshe remains positive and sure of the path he is taking in LATAM:

“[…] I think we are on the right track, I mean, uh, they are regions where these government supports, this validation by the authorities as an official sport, give them access to additional budgets, to subsidies from the government and I think that as we go working with the authorities, with the companies and sponsors, here in Latin America, to have access to these additional budgets, to begin to demystify what electronic sports and video games are, I think we are going to be in a better position, eh, but well, i think it is to continue with the same trend that we are leading right now and hopefully in a short time those gaps will begin to be closed”.

From this perspective, it seems that in principle seeks to guarantee more government support to improve or optimize infrastructure of the esports. Subsequently, it is to maintain the current line of development and trust that the level will eventually be reached and the gaps between the different leagues will be closed, to see a true esports competition in LATAM.

Source: Riot Games Press. Movistar R7 was crowned LATAM champion and will represent the region in Worlds 2023.

Are you thinking of a women’s league for esports?

Are there plans to develop a League of Legends women’s league in the future?

“Obviously, the objective is that at some point, both male and female competition leagues or these leagues that try to accommodate people of different genders and different identities, they reach the same level, however, it is a project that is just growing, is a project that we obviously have to take hand in hand so that it grows organicallygrow naturally […]”.

However, he also noted the main issues that prevent or are necessary (from the perspective that is chosen to see), for its development:

“[…] obviously still too there are differences between the two competitions, in terms of budgets, in terms of sponsors, in terms of overall audiencebut we are seeing some interesting progress from the league, again, there is no fixed promise of what can be promised, we are still analyzing metrics to see how it is performing not only in LATAM, but around the world, but well, this long-term goal that both could coexist in parallel, and could even at some point, share scenarios or share competitions would be super interesting”.

Organic growth in both infrastructure and audiences for women’s leagues is the biggest bet yetan eventual growth that with some support (not currently promised, since it would come from different dependencies), is what the LATAM league hopes for League of Legends.

Source: Riot Games Press.

Progress: What is celebrated in this decade of LLA?

A decade after the League of Legends league arrived in LATAM, what dramatic changes have you seen in this period of time?

“Well I think that’s a good question, I think the competitive level has definitely grown. […]. We even saw a Latin American team, with let’s say, a first victory in an international competition which gives us, well, uh, I think reasons to be hopeful of what is the future of the teams in Latin Americaobviously promise when they could be ready to win a competition, well, I would love to be able to give, let’s say a specific date […]”.

Raúl Fernández gave a positive outlook and stated that the changes, despite the fact that they are gradual, have been safe and verifiable:

“[…] oh well, […] definitely We are seeing that the gap that was seen before, where there was an abysmal difference between the Chinese and Korean teams and the teams from the rest of the world, is getting shorter.This is in no way to detract from what has been done in LATAM or in Europe or in North America, but well, the competitive level right now in Korea and China is high, but I think that this difference is gradually closing in”.

When could a LATAM team win a Worlds?

“We are still collecting information, obviously The goal is to continue growing with this commitmentbut there are still no concrete promises”.

Esports: The LLA on the global canvas

Esports are becoming more and more relevant worldwide, what do you think of this? What role does the LATAM league play in this?

“I think that not only esports but videogames in general have been demystifying, a few years ago, even when we started, this videogame competition was still a rare occurrence, people still did not understand why there were these types of competitions.if the boys who competed were really athletes or not, if this was really a temporary bet or some passing fad, but hey, We have been here for ten years now and I think we are showing that this is not a passing fad. I think that videogames and electronic sports in general have come to make videogames as an industry, as a profession, to which one could aspire, a reality and not just a matter that can be done in the United States or in Europe, but electronic sports have brought this opportunity for people to dedicate themselves professionally to video games […]”.

Source: Riot Games Press.

He also commented on the general esports industry in LATAM, which allows us to see a much broader and more accurate canvas of the league’s scope and imbalances compared to other global infrastructures:

[…] and again, a part of this, is This tip of the iceberg that we can see are the professional players who participate in this type of competition, but behind these players there are many other people who are dedicated to video games and electronic sports, say the analysts, the coaches, the managers, the people who help us with the electronic transmissions of the competitions, the people who help with the logistics of the events, the people who work in the companies that develop video games, and there are people from marketers, financiers, human resources people who are also dedicating themselves professionally to video games, and I think that these esports competitions, carried out tangibly here in Latin America, have come to democratize these opportunities a bit and give very capable people the opportunity, here, in Latin America, to dedicate themselves to something they love.”.

Esports are an opportunity in different areas, of course, they also make room for the “immersion” of Latin America to a more capitalist scenario that responds and is subjugated to the most imposing economic centralities of today.

However, of course the contemporary economic, cultural, ideological (…) system requires different spaces to enter a field of competition from new technological parameters. However, each of the different teams and players in the league respond to their own unique contexts, and this presents us with various problems, sometimes insurmountable; specific issues from economic, ideological or cultural aspects.

Despite everything, esports open up the perspectives of young people and allow them to glimpse the new panoramas of the gaming industry in which LATAM is slowly positioning itself.

The staging of esports and all its implications allow us to rethink concepts about our Latin American regions and their roles in the world.

When does Worlds 2023 League of Legends start?

The Worlds 2023 of League of Legends begins on October 10 and ends on November 19, 2023, the venue will be South Korea, the nation of the previous DRX champions.

