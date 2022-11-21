The detention centers used by the Russian troops are spread over various areas of Kherson. / REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office claimed on Monday to have discovered four “torture sites” used by the Russians while they occupied Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine that kyiv forces recaptured on the 11th.

“In Kherson we continue to determine Russia’s crimes,” the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said on Telegram, stating that its officials found “torture sites” in “four buildings” where Russian troops “illegally detained people.”