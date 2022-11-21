Pique, and now? They reveal photos for which they say that Clara Chía is bored with him

The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira It does not stop resonating in the entertainment media in Europe, despite the fact that more than five months have passed since the announcement of the breakup.

In the last few hours, the coincidental meeting that the former player and the singer had on account of his son Sasha’s last baseball game in Barcelona echoed.

In fact, the tense encounter sparked all kinds of headlines.

Now, with that background image, some photographs of Clara Chía in which, according to the entertainment portals, she is “very bored”.

(It may interest you: Piqué: they reveal the striking “reason” for which he would have separated from Shakira).

‘Clara Chía, very boring’

Photo: ‘Goal Play’ screenshots

The magazine ‘Hello!’ published the most recent photos of Piqué and Clara Chía.

In them, the new couple can be seen sharing in a company event of the now ex-player.

What is striking is the sad and bored face of the woman, in the midst of an atmosphere that seemed to be a party.

Faced with this situation, entertainment portals point out that the young woman would not bear the media life of her lover.

“Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend is already bored that they can’t have privacy in their daily life, more than 20 ‘paparazzi’ are chasing them at all times”, comments an Internet user interested in the world of entertainment.

Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend, is already bored that she cannot have privacy in her daily life, more than 20 paparazzi are chasing them at all times. pic.twitter.com/IaL3EYHQKZ — Mr. PER HILTON LATIN AMERICA (@PerHilton) November 20, 2022

SPORTS

More news