A Ukrainian tank drives along a road near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. / ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

The unilateral ceasefire decreed by Russia on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas was violated by Kremlin troops within minutes of coming into force. This was denounced this Friday by the Government of Ukraine, which from the outset considered it “a trap” and an “exercise of hypocrisy” by Vladimir Putin.

From kyiv it was reported d