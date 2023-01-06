Beyond the numbers, the acceleration of prices and the devaluation of the bolivar against the dollar is felt in the Venezuelan streets. December closed with inflation of 37.2 percentbeing the largest in the last 20 months.

Annualized inflation was 305.7 percent, so if the rhythm is maintained, the hyperinflation would soon returnwarns the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF).

The independent body insists that the rise in food prices has hit the lower-income sectors with “particular intensity.” According to the OVF, the annualized inflation rate of 305.7% it exceeded both the devaluation rate of the bolivar in the official market (275%) and the parallel market (293%).

The official dollar rate according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) is 18.39 bolivars, while the parallel market places it above 19 bolivars, so the price variation is strongly felt.

The items that showed the greatest increases in December were: clothing and footwear, 57.8 percent; household equipment, 55.8 percent; housing rental, 51.8% percent and food, 49.4 percent.

The food basket was located in December 2022 at 371 dollars, which implied an increase of 50 percent, in terms of national currency. In this way, Social Security pensioners or public employees, not including the bonuses they receive occasionally, need 53 minimum wages to acquire these goods, warns the OVF.

Inflation for the month of December 2022

📊Monthly inflation: 37.2%

📈Year inflation: 305.7%

— Venezuelan Finance Observatory (@observafinanzas) January 5, 2023

The Center for the Diffusion of Economic Knowledge (Cedice) also revealed the inflation figures, similar to the OVF. He estimated that accumulated inflation was 310.33 percent in 2022, with the food sector being one of the most affected, with price increases that reached 332.43 percent.

The pronounced accelerations in inflation that have been registered since September 2022 could place the Venezuelan economy in danger of a hyperinflationary outbreak See also Ukrainian war, Berlusconi: "Unacceptable aggression". But he doesn't mention Putin

Given this reality, the OVF is not very optimistic. “The pronounced accelerations in inflation that have been registered since September 2022 could place the Venezuelan economy in danger of a hyperinflationary outbreak.”

The members of the observatory also warn “that the sustained devaluation of the bolivar carried out by the BCV is gaining strength, by abandoning the exchange rate anchor, in the context of a loss of international reserves of US$ 993 million during 2022”.

The BCV, in its latest official report, calculated accumulated inflation in 2022 between January and October at 119.4 percent, and estimated the interannual rate between October 2021 and October 2022 at 155.8 percent. The figures for the end of this year are still missing.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS