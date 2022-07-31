Ukraine denied on Sunday that it had attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea with a drone, which led to the injury of six people, according to Moscow, and described the Russian accusations as a “deliberate provocation.” Sergey Prachuk, a spokesman for the Odessa regional administration, said in a statement that Russian accusations of a “Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian fleet in Sebastopol” were a “deliberate provocation.” “The liberation of the occupied Ukrainian Crimean peninsula will happen in another, more effective way,” he added.