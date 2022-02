Ukraine’s government on Sunday demanded a meeting within the next 48 hours with Russia and all countries participating in the Vienna Document of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), after Moscow ignored an ultimatum to respond in detail on its military activities near the border with Ukraine.

“Russia did not respond to our request under the Vienna Document on measures aimed at building confidence and security, presented by Ukraine last Friday,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on his official Twitter account. . “We demand a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss reinforcement and redeployment along our border and in temporarily occupied Crimea,” he said.

The 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures is mandatory and must be complied with by all OSCE members. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that, according to this document, Russia “must report on the exact areas of its military activity, announce the dates of the end of the maneuvers” and other data such as the number of participating military units, the type of weapons and of military equipment used.

Moscow also recently wrote a letter to all OSCE member countries asking them to take a stand on what they mean by indivisible security in Europe. Russia claims it has the sovereign right to station troops anywhere on its territory and, in turn, denounces the massive supply of weapons to Ukraine by the West.