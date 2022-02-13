Jason Duiveman (17) has a great talent for windsurfing. “I have technique, I have speed,” he says. But he didn’t have a ‘foil’, a kind of raised surfboard, which was necessary to remain part of the regional talent team in Almere. Without it, his dream of a future as a top surfer would come to an early end.

The amount for a new board, including sail and assembly, amounted to 6,421 euros, money that his parents did not have lying around. But a ‘dream catcher’ from the municipality of Almere called the city and the country in search of funds. The National Fund for Children’s Aid made part of the amount available. Since then, Jason has not so much skimmed over the waves of the Gooimeer on his new foil, on his way to, hopefully, the Olympic Games in Paris, 2024.

On a Saturday morning, Duiveman is sitting in the cafe of the New Library, the ‘living room’ of Almere, with the Almere alderman Froukje de Jonge (CDA), ‘dream official’ Andrea Moll and Salma Faghloumi (20), just like Jason a participant in the on children targeted poverty program ‘When I grow up’, or ‘Dare to dream in 036’, as it is called for teenagers.

In the Almere approach to poverty, children share their dreams for the future with the municipality, after which four municipal ‘dream catchers’ work on fulfilling them.

Salma Faghloumi wanted to do the mbo study pedagogical assistant, level 3. But ’emotional obstacles’ stood in the way. She met Andrea Moll in a community center. She paired her with a “very sweet woman,” says Salma, who helped her with homework and with whom she developed into an assertive young woman who wants to know everything.

“Alderman, what does that mean?” she asks Froukje de Jonge, who eight years ago stood at the cradle of the dream policy in Almere. “A lot has to be arranged in a municipality,” says the alderman. “Collecting garbage, issuing passports, and thinking about what we want with children who have it less easy than other children.”

Salma Faghloumi received help with her homework, Jason Duiveman received a kind of surfboard from the municipality of Almere.

Photo Bram Petraeus



In three years, Almere collected 3,741 childhood dreams through postcards, messages on the site and WhatsApp messages. It led to 1,759 conversations with dream catchers and other care providers up to and including 2021. 70 percent of the dream submitters grow up in poverty. 51 percent come from a single-parent family, 37 percent of the parents have a language deficiency, and 19 percent are victims of the Allowance Affair. 44 percent have never had help before.

Money and stuff

Before the dream approach, the effect of the municipal poverty policy was unclear, says De Jonge. “People were given money and things, but whether that helps to build a better life in a sustainable way is the question.” Now, in addition to items or food, they also have the opportunity to participate in sports or culture, they are introduced to possible professions or are offered an outing or short holiday to relieve stress.

“If you only give money and things, poor people will remain poor,” says De Jonge. The hardships also consist of immaterial things, such as parents who, overcome with worry, never come to watch a sports game or sleep when their children have to go to school. With conversations, tips and coaching they should learn to take care of themselves, according to the self-reliance conception ‘don’t give them a fish, but a fishing rod’.

‘When I grow up’ and ‘Dare to dream’ are not jars with money, but a network of municipality, companies and organizations. They want to help the children not only with means of ‘knowledge and acquaintances’, which can also offer their parents, who may have long since lost their dreams, a new perspective.

The approach may cautiously give the poor citizen courage, concludes an evaluation by Bureau Bartels: “It may be expected that the impact on the future situation of the child will be greater than if only benefits in kind are provided (which in themselves are useful to protect children). participate and improve their situation immediately). It is precisely the combination of development-oriented activities and provisions that means that the Almere approach can be regarded as effective in the short and long term.”

“The old poverty policy had a stigmatizing effect,” says De Jonge. People appealed to help because of their poverty, now for something nice, is the thought. “A dream gives hope,” says Andrea Moll. “You have a different conversation about dreams than when you start from problems. In children’s friends’ books, each child fills in something when asked what they want to be when they grow up. You have to sit there, where the energy is.”

Half of the boys want to become a professional football player. But there is also a boy in vocational education who would like to join the police. “I think it’s great to arrange that such a boy can go with the boas for once,” says Moll. Some dreams are settled with three phone calls, says Moll. With one boy it was only after four months that he managed to get him to dance. The wish “that my mother does not have to cry anymore” is even more difficult to fulfill.

But why must a childhood dream be formulated before those children and their parents receive the attention of the municipality? Wouldn’t it only be the turn of the children who raise their hand? No, says De Jonge: the advantage is that the whole class can raise their hand at the same time, so that the needy fingers are not out of place.

It would be nice if people who are poor started to think more positively about themselves, like them, says Salma Faghloumi. She will receive her diploma next week. She still has plenty of dreams: MBO level 4, and then maybe HBO. They have agreed to catch up in nine months, says Andrea Moll. “She can always call me in between.”