Russia in recent months has deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of an invasion. Although it denies any plot to attack, Moscow asserts that de-escalation requires written guarantees about its security, including ensuring that Kiev does not join NATO.

While in Sydney as part of a visit to Australia, accompanied by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Truss will say, according to previously published excerpts of her speech: “We and our allies will continue to support Ukraine and urge Russia to de-escalate and engage in constructive discussions.”

She adds: “The Kremlin did not draw lessons from history. An invasion would only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life” similar to what happened in Afghanistan during the Soviet war and the conflict in Chechnya.

On Thursday, the United States warned that Russia risks reviving the specter of the Cold War, once again threatening Moscow with retaliation in the event of its incursion into Ukraine.

During her visit to Australia, Trace hopes to strengthen military, technological and economic cooperation between London and Canberra, in order to support the “Global Britain” strategy after the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

With regard to the defense file, the two countries had concluded last September with the United States an agreement called “Ocos”, which includes the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

The Trust of Western Democracies is calling for it to work closely with Australia and other allies in the Indo-Pacific “to stand up to global aggressors” who are “more emboldened than we have seen since the Cold War.”

She considers that “they seek to export dictatorship as a service across the world. That is why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Burma find Moscow and Beijing their closest allies.”