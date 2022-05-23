Vadim Shyshimarin was the first person convicted of a war crime since the clash in Eastern Europe began

Russian soldier Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday (23.May.2022) by the district court in Kiev. The soldier is accused of killing an elderly Ukrainian on February 28 and violating the laws of war.

On Friday (May 13), Shyshimarin participated of a preliminary hearing, in which it was agreed to resume the trial on Wednesday (May 18). THE case is the 1st to go to court since the beginning of the confrontation in eastern europe.

Regarding the murder of the civilian, the Russian soldier said during the hearing that “considers it unacceptable and criminally punishable. Death penalty. I do not deny my guilt”. The information was made available by DW.

Shyshimarin apologized to the elderly man’s wife, Ekaterina Shelipov. “I understand that you won’t be able to forgive me. But I apologize”he said.