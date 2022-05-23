The cabinet wants to give the cultural sector a boost via a ‘recovery plan’, also because the corona measures have had a significant impact there.

That is why an extra 135 million is now going to ‘recovery, renewal and growth of art and culture’, says State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Culture). In the coalition agreement it was agreed to reserve millions. From next year, it will be an extra 170 million euros per year.

According to Uslu, ‘the future of the cultural and creative field’ has been ‘under great pressure’ due to the corona crisis. “The extra resources for culture are an important boost.”

There will be start-up subsidies, among other things, to restart productions and projects that came to a standstill during the corona crisis. The cabinet hopes that this will boost employment for makers, technicians and set designers. 12.5 million euros will also be made available for 'major Dutch drama, documentary and animation series'.

State Secretary Uslu: ,,Culture has a unifying force for everyone. It gives color and meaning to our lives. Now is the time to let the cultural sector flourish and grow again. The sector has been hit hard and with this plan and these investments I want to help makers and others working in culture get back on their feet. Culture is essential and enriches our society. It challenges, offers new perspectives and brings us together.”

The cabinet is still concerned that visitor numbers in the cultural sector are still lagging somewhat, and a public campaign is being launched for this. For MBO students, there will also be a budget to go out with a discount.





