Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliardeclared on Monday that the Ukrainian army “dominates the heights” around the city of Bakhmut, where it would have managed to put the Russian forces “on the defensive”.

“The Bakhmut area continues to be the epicenter of hostilities”Maliar said in a message posted on his Telegram account in which he explained that the Ukrainian troops move “along a fairly wide front” and “dominate the heights” around the town.

“The enemy is on the defensive to maintain its position,” added the deputy minister, who in recent days has insisted that Ukraine continues to control part of the southwest of the municipality, in addition to having advanced several kilometers along the flanks, despite Russia proclaiming the total capture of the city on May 20.

According to Maliar, Russia has started talking about the start of the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive “to divert attention from their defeat in the Bakhmut area”.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that its troops have repelled a major Ukrainian offensive in five sectors of the Donetsk front in eastern Ukraine.

According to Moscow, Ukraine would have lost more than 250 men and numerous armored vehicles, including 16 tanks, in this alleged failed offensive.

EFE