Galilee Montijo fifty-year-old, she totally showed off her very Beyoncé-esque look, as she appeared at the premiere of The House of the Famous with an outfit worthy of a Hollywood star with which her loyal followers fell in love.

If you take a look at Galilea Montijo’s look, you will be able to see how she arrived with a super short black dress with some details that made her shine all night, as well as some too exotic details with which she captured the attention of the public who attended the premiere of The House of the Famous Mexico.

But that’s not all, because the gym has shown the results that are loaded Galilee Montijo who every time has a heart attack body, making it clear that she gives everything when it comes to training, as well as her diet, starting with that flat abdomen that the cheerleader loads.

Galilea Montijo with her spectacular dress in the style of Beyoncé/Instagram

“You looked impressive, cannon, more than pretty, I loved the dilemma”, “Many congratulations that life continues to fill you with blessings you @galileamontijo”, “I saw you and your dress drove me crazy! Wowowo incredible you looked”, ” Happy birthday Montijo! You looked incredible! And you were SPECTACULAR! Tqmmmm Montijo”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that this driver has unleashed madness since her romance with Isaac Moreno, a Spanish model with whom she has been seen very happy on the beach, was revealed, although Gali already said that he would not be the only man with whom she they would see

