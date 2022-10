Russian troops in Kherson, Ukraine: war is far from over. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ukraine’s army on Saturday bombed a crude oil deposit in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the border between the two countries, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov denounced. “We have another attack. One of the projectiles hit an oil deposit in the Belgorod region,” the governor said on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov said he went immediately to the scene and noted that “emergency services are already fighting the fire”. Yesterday, the governor of Belgorod denounced a Ukrainian attack on an electrical substation that affected the city’s electricity supply.