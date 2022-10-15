Hellena Taylorthe original voice for the English-speaking dubbing of Bayonetta from the first chapter, she explained on her Twitter account the real reasons why she did not return to give voice to Witch of Umbra in the third installment of the saga, coming around the world next October 28. In its place, in fact, we will be able to listen Jennifer Hale: the reasons provided by PlatinumGames justified his absence with an overlap of commitments, rumors promptly denied by the actress: “I had all the time in the world”.

After participating in the audition held to confirm her as the voice of the protagonist (the voice could change over the years and it is not certain that hers would prove suitable again) and having passed it, PlatinumGames offered a contract to Hellena Taylor, but apparently the fee did not meet his expectations at all. For this reason, Hellena has achieved Hideki Kamiya in person, literally asking him how much his talent was worth to him. And the next offering was 4000 dollarsa figure that Taylor considered it an insult. For this reason, regardless of violating NDA related to the game, the actress took the side of all workers who do not receive adequate compensation for their work and asked her initiative for fans to support her by boycotting. Bayonetta 3 and instead donating the amount intended for the purchase of the game to charity.

Below we include the four-part video posted on Twitter by Hellena Taylor. Convinced that the response from Kamiya and PlatinumGames will not be long in coming.

Source: Hellena Taylor Street NintendoLife