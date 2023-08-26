Russia earlier reported one of the largest coordinated Ukrainian airstrikes over Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but said air defense systems shot down all 42 drones before they hit their targets in Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence officials said the attack hit Russia’s 126th Coastal Defense Brigade, which is stationed in Perevalnoye, a town more than 200 km from Ukrainian territory.

“We confirm that there was a strike,” said Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence service, according to the Ukrainian “Lega.net” website.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, saying it was Russian territory.

The United States says it supports Ukrainian attacks on Russian military targets on the Black Sea peninsula because they should be demilitarized.

Perevalnoye residents said in their Telegram posts that they had heard explosions from the military base and reported that there had been deaths.