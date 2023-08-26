Jazmín Pinedo responded with everything to Magaly Medina, who questioned her for allegedly not recognizing the romance she would have had with the soccer player Reimond Manco. Let’s remember that the former Alianza Lima player revealed on his YouTube channel that he did have a sentimental relationship with the host of “More shows”, but that he was always denied. Before the cameras of ‘Amor y fuego’, Jazmín Pinedo categorically denied these statements: “I would tell them to review the interview he gave less than two months ago, where he said the opposite.”

What did Jazmín Pinedo reply to Magaly Medina?

Jazmín Pinedo was blunt and took a few minutes in her program to respond fully to Magaly Medina. The host pointed out that the “Queen of the Ampays” lives obsessed with the former national soccer player.

“What does Jefferson Farfán have to do with it, ma’am? She has a serious obsession with the man and with his wallet, not all women dream of the same thing, she should understand. Now, honestly, and after constantly involving him or trying to imply that I had something with him, I think that you, Mrs. Magaly, are in love with Jefferson Farfán, ”she said at the beginning.

“Don’t worry. When I’m a single woman, you let me know, we set up a meeting and I introduce it to you. You are a married lady, stop a little bit, respect so that they respect you. I insist, in my opinion, I believe that you are in love with Jefferson Farfán, ”she added.

What did Magaly Medina say about Jazmín Pinedo and Reimond Manco?

Magaly Medina used the first minutes of her program to talk about Reimond Manco after commenting on her past with Jazmín Pinedo. La “Urraca” questioned that the host of “Más espectaculos” does not recognize the exjotita as her ex-partner, but she does show herself to be very kind to Jefferson Farfán, and she was sent with everything.

“What happens is that there is a difference. What we always say: ‘Wallet kills gallant, Manco’. So at that time you were a jotita, but you weren’t a soccer player and you didn’t have Jefferson Farfán’s wallet; that’s the big difference”, expressed the ‘Urraca’.

