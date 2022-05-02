Fires One person died in a fire in Hakunila, Vantaa

A neighbor alerted for help based on the smell of smoke spreading into the stairwell. Two people were hospitalized. A preliminary investigation has been launched into what happened.

One The person died in a fire in Hakunila, Vantaa, on Monday night, according to a press release from the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

The emergency center was notified of the fire at about 7.30pm. Units from both Helsinki and Central Uusimaa arrived.

There were three people in the apartment at Vaunukalliontie 2 when the fire broke out. Police later reported one person dead. Two other people were hospitalized.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and will continue to investigate the cause of death.

Police have not yet reported any further incidents.