“Today we see how the enemy is massively expelling the sons and daughters of Ukraine.” These are the words of denunciation of the archbishop of Kiev Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “Just yesterday the official sources of the Russian side announced that Russia has expelled and deported more than half a million citizens from Ukraine. Almost 200,000 of them are children“.

“The last day, the last 24 hours, the last night for Ukraine were difficult. The regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson – says Shevchuk in the video message of the day – are undergoing Russian occupation. The enemy bombards constantly Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. There are heavy battles in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv regions and in our land of Zaporizhya. But despite the ever increasing attacks of the enemy, Ukraine resists! Ukraine is fighting “.