Something that is often thought that video game character actors have an obligation to know the franchises right and wrong, which is far from reality. This already proved Tom Holland a few months ago with Uncharted and even his own spider-man from Insomniac Gameswhich he had never tasted in his life.

This is how a controversy arises but now with Peter Pascal, actor who will give life to Joel Miller in the series of “The Last Of Us” produced by HBO. Who has mentioned before that he is not very skilled with video games. Adding that you still don’t test the project naughty dogsomething that he is not afraid to say to his fans.

However, one fan implored Bella Ramsey, interpreter of Ellieplease do that Pascal completely play the story, this leads to a quite sympathetic and humorous response from the actress. Mentioning that she “would do it, but she has no skills”, this more in the form of a joke than a mockery or something similar.

🤷 I would but he has no gaming skillz — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) April 28, 2022

never having played The Last of Us not embarrassed at all PascalOn the contrary, he thinks that it will give him a different perspective on how the character behaves. Being the ideal time to give her a bit of sparkle. Furthermore, at the time Neil Druckman assured that the adaptation will have twists not seen in the game.

For now, many fans have faith in this next series, since the producers in general have put quite a lot of batteries with transmissions of this type of stories to television as is. The biggest proof of this is Sonic 2 The Moviea film that already generated millions in its first weeks of release, surpassing some films from Marvel.

the series of The Last of Us will premiere at some point 2023.

editor’s note: Honestly, it’s a bit disconcerting that actors don’t play video games where their character is, but with the long hours of work it’s very understandable. For his part, seeing a different Joel than the one we know is not a bad idea if we start to analyze things.

Via: comic book