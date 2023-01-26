Ukraine, anti-aircraft alarm in Kiev and in most of the country. Zelensky calls for jets and missiles

“Today is a day of extremely good news for Ukraine.” The agreement to send tanks to Ukraine was hailed by Volodimir Zelensky as an “important step on the road to victory”.

“Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal – the liberation of Ukraine. We are moving forward,” the Ukrainian president said in a tweet after the announcement of the shipment of 31 American Abrams tanks and 14 German Leopards to Ukraine.

“There is a coalition of tanks. There is a decision to start supplying tanks for our defense – modern tanks,” he later said in his address to the nation, speaking of “extremely good news for Ukraine”. “I thank all our allies for their willingness to supply us with much-needed and modern tanks. All of this demonstrates the most important fact for the world right now: the fact that freedom is only getting stronger. And how we all work together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historical achievement of the leaders who are working now,” Zelensky continued, according to which the “key” factors from now on then it will be the “speed and volume”. “The speed of training our military, the speed of supplying tanks to Ukraine and the volume of tank support,” said the Ukrainian president, who turned 45 yesterday. Zelensky also called for jets and long-range missiles to be sent. “We also need to open up deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, that’s important, we need to expand our cooperation in artillery,” Zelensky said, also stating that Ukraine needs jets. “This is a dream. And that’s a task.”

Moscow’s reaction to Western announcements is tough: according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov in Ukraine the Abrams “will burn in the same way as the other” tanks. The Russian ambassador in Germany, on the other hand, described Scholz’s decision as “highly dangerous”.

Air raid alarms sounded across large parts of Ukraine this morning, including the capital Kiev. According to the governor of the Odessa region, Maksym Marchenko, Russia is preparing to launch a massive missile attack using aircraft and ships. During the night, a drone attack was repulsed, launched mainly on the central regions and the capital Kiev. According to the Ukrainian military, 24 aircraft were shot down, including 15 around the Ukrainian capital.