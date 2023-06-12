Ukraine said on Monday that its forces had recaptured the village of Rabaa in the southeast of the country, a day after announcing achievements in a counter-attack.

On Sunday, Kiev said its forces had recaptured three villages: Blahodatny, Neskochny and Makarivka. A video clip today, Monday, showed soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in the nearby village of Storozhev.

The Minister of Defense thanked one of the army brigades after restoring the village.

Ukraine’s recovery of the four villages within days already marks the fastest progress it has made in seven months.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that its forces participated in more than twenty battles in the past 24 hours on the eastern front near Bakhmut and to the south near Avdiivka and Marinka, which are towns all located in the Donetsk region, as well as to the north near Belohorivka in the Luhansk region.

Moscow has not yet officially acknowledged any Ukrainian progress, and said last week that it had repulsed many attacks and inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces.