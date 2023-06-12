Ukraine intends to invite to a summit dedicated to the settlement of the conflict on the territory of the country according to the formula of President Vladimir Zelensky, the country of the global South. This was announced on Monday by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on June 12.

“Me and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [Украины] we are working on organizing the first international peace summit to discuss the formula proposed by President Zelensky. And we believe that such a summit would be incomplete without the participation of the countries of the global South, ”the TV channel quoted him as saying. CNN Brazil.

It is known that, in addition to Western countries, Kyiv intends to invite Brazil, India, China, Saudi Arabia and African countries as participants. At the same time, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry noted that the department had not received invitations from Ukraine “to any peace conferences.”

Yermak also shared that the event will take place in “non-neutral territory” where participants can easily reach.

Earlier, on June 6, Zelensky said that within the framework of the “peace summit”, Western countries would develop a step-by-step solution to problems on all points of the Ukrainian “peace formula”. He noted that we are talking about a plan consisting of 10 points and presented last year.

Among the provisions of the plan are ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the creation of an international mechanism to compensate the country for losses from hostilities at the expense of Russian assets.

Prior to that, on June 2, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said that the so-called peace formula proposed by Zelensky is a utopia. According to him, the president is trying to buy time to make up for the losses of the Ukrainian army.

On May 30, it became known that Kyiv plans to organize an international summit without the participation of Moscow. According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s partner states will take part in the summit.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.