He said in televised statements, “In fact, the following is happening in parallel: the armed forces are advancing, the police are advancing, and the streets are being thoroughly combed immediately… Therefore, the city is now liberated, but the presence in it is still dangerous.”

And the mayor of Erbin Oleksandr Markushin announced earlier on Monday on his Telegram channel that the Russian soldiers had pushed to withdraw from the town, which is located at the entrance to Kyiv from the northwest.

On Monday, the main checkpoint on the road to Irbin from the outskirts of Kyiv was reopened, two weeks after it was closed to journalists following the killing of an American journalist.

But the fighting is still going on, with the sound of 20 shells exploding in succession in the forest, where the six-kilometer-long road passes, according to AFP correspondents at the scene.