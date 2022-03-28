Needless to say, but Will Smith and Chris Rock they will continue to be a topic of conversation for the next few days, and perhaps even weeks. We all want to know what will happen between these two actors, and while we get the answer, the video in which Smith slaps Rock in the face continues to amass views on Youtube.

Perhaps you will remember that last year, MrBeast uploaded a video to Youtube where it recreates the successful series of Squid Game in real life. In less than a day, this video reached 43 million views. And then we have the middle case Guardianwho uploaded the exact moment when Smith hits Rock without censorship, and that until now, has close to 58 million views.

This video has remained in the first position of the ‘Trends’ category in Youtube, and it seems that he has no intention of getting off there. Of course, this is only one of the many videos circulating on the internet where we can witness this act again, so there will already be hundreds of millions of people who have seen it through different channels.

Publisher’s note: Who would have thought that the 2022 Oscar Awards would stand out for something like this, instead of everything else they offered us. For better or for worse, I’m sure no one will forget this year’s edition.

Via: comic book