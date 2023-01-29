I wonder if Meloni and Crosetto are wondering, at least among themselves, what could be the tragic effects of the extension of the war in Ukraine to the whole Mediterranean

How nice it is to always wage war in someone else’s house!

I was sent an article published on Sheet by title “Zelensky in San Remo fto a great good. To be sure, just see who doesn’t want it”. And down a list of names, known as being from the right or from the left, evidently disliked by the author, who then goes off on a tangent with a rant peppered with erudite quotations from Albano, Toto Cutugno, etc… , guilty of pleasing the Russians.

Article made up of chatter to render incomprehensible (it is not clear why that list of names would do Sanremo great good) the obvious (which the author condemns those who deem the funeral parenthesis inappropriate, “regardless”, of any other consideration) through the useless (the boring and obvious quibbles that don’t explain why the chorus of “no” from right, left, bottom and top, makes one sure of the good they would do in Sanremo).

But Cerasa and the author of the unfortunate and unprovable previous affirmation, did they know that the National Liberation Committee also participates in the organization of demonstrations against that inopportune presence or do they not know that the CLN was born in 1943 in Rome to fight fascists and Nazis? Attention, dear Cerasa, I don’t know where you will end up, giving the CLN the lead too, just to declare you happy, indeed enthusiastic, with the, I repeat, grotesque and funereal interruption in Sanremo.

To make the stated absurdity even more obvious, just extend it to other occasions: would it do Mattarella’s end-of-year speech a great good to interrupt it with Zelensky’s big plaintive face asking for more weapons? Or the announcement of who will be proclaimed Miss Universe, or which couple won Dancing with the Stars, and so on?

As proof that there are people who want to join the people derided and despised by the Sheet, I point out the petition in progress:

She came out there petition to say NO TO ZELENSKY IN SANREMO and launch the FEBRUARY 11TH DEMONSTRATION.

SIGN AND GET SIGNED!

And even those who are in favor of the inopportune appearance of the man who does not want to recognize the presence of the Russian Ukrainians, there are those who are finally beginning to fear a “Zelensky saturation”bored with his Hollywood spectacularization of the war from the beginning.

Finally we begin to mumble about the unacceptable Italian position towards the US: a faithful little dog on a leash held by Biden. How many times have Meloni, or other EU countries, been summoned by Biden to discuss his initiatives? (Tricarico, General of the Army Corps: “our country seems flattened by the decisions taken elsewhere… Article 4 of the Atlantic Pact explicitly contemplates consultations.”)

Now it is clear to everyone that we are facing a sensational case: a war of the USA and little dogs, waged against Russia through a nation, with a line and decisions taken by Biden alone.

Of course, waging war more than 7,800 km from home does not worry the American people who, on the contrary, see the advantages for an economic recovery. But we Italians, dear Meloni and Crosetto, what do we expect if the war were to spread to the Mediterranean? Do you talk about the tragic effects, at least between you two?

Unfortunately, hearing the refrain repeated with absolute decision by Crosetto (There is an aggressor country and an attacked country. We have to defend the attacked one. Period!), there is no hope that one day, given the less and less absurd hypothesis world War, someone makes him or Meloni doubt whether Putin intervened, because since 2014 in Ukraine there were US-financed pro-Americans who were the aggressors and pro-Russians, indeed, the Russians who were the attacked. Point!

This seeing reality in a partial, distorted way and seeing Biden’s particular eyes, I would say cross-eyed, makes the Crosettos, so peremptory, doubt that the interminable warfare between Israelis and Palestinians will end only when the aspiring “masters of the world” they will not decide to recognize Palestine as a nation, giving the Palestinians a small piece of land that used to be theirs. Why don’t all the pro-Zelenskys apply the same logic used for the Russian aggressor, to the expropriation carried out against the Palestinians, in the creation of the Israeli state?

The morality that the USA has imposed in many parts of the world and now also in NATO countries such as Italy, is the same as that of the Marquis of the Grillo and the Black Knight: “I know you and I, you are not a…”.

