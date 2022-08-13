Amnesty International will entrust a panel of external experts with a review of the controversial report accusing the Ukrainian army of endangering civilians. This is what appears in a document of the human rights organization viewed by the press agency Dpa. The details of the modalities of the review of the report will be determined next week by the Amnesty summit, after having heard the various national sections, including the Ukrainian one, whose head, Oksana Pokalchuk, has resigned in protest.

Published on 4 August, the controversial report accuses the Ukrainian army of “endangering the civilian population by setting up bases and using weapons in built-up areas”, while noting that “such violations do not justify indiscriminate attacks by the Russians”. If the media close to the Kremlin gave great prominence to the report, the Ukrainian government reacted with disdain by accusing Amnesty of equating victims and attackers and playing the game of Russian propaganda. On 7 August, the human rights organization said it was “deeply sorry” for the “anger and pain” caused by the report, but defended its reasons. Meanwhile, the German branch of Amnesty said the report “was not communicated with the sensitivity and precision” that should be expected.