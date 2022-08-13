Weeks after the controversial departure of the former reality boy Gino Pesaresi of the program “On everyone’s lips”, The presenter Maju Mantilla referred to the performance of her former partner in space.

Although the host highlighted the model’s performance, she also spoke about the factors that would have intervened in the decision to terminate her contract with the América Televisión magazine.

“Gino Pesaressi fitted in very well”

Maju Mantilla praised the chemistry he had with Gino Pesaressi in “On everyone’s lips.” Likewise, she hinted that being in the program is an apprenticeship for anyone.

“Gino made a nice team with us, he fit in very well . The time he was there was very short and working on a live program does not seem easy to me and more so on our program, where you can be so happy for a piece of news and move on to a more dramatic one because the subject is different. These changes are not easy at all and being there is a learning experience for anyone, ”she said.

Gino Pesaressi on his facet as an entrepreneur. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ @ginopesaressi

Maju Mantilla on Pesaressi’s work

Along these lines, Maju Mantilla provided details about her experience working with Gino Pesaressi and did not rule out meeting him again on a television show.

“Time always helps in learning, perhaps the very fact that it has appeared so quickly. He put in a lot of effort, he’s a charismatic guy, good at driving. He suddenly ran out of time, but I think that, at any time, I could see it again, I don’t know if it’s on my show or another,” he said.