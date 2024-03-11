Paris is increasing military spending and has promised Kiev billions in support. At the same time, France has to save money. The President of the Court of Audit explains in an interview how this should work.

Mr Moscovici, Is France investing enough in its armed forces and are its efforts to provide military support to Ukraine sufficient?

Defense spending is secured as a military program law worth 413 billion euros until 2030 was passed, which means a significant increase in the defense budget. However, it is questionable whether this will be sufficient. We also need a democratic and strategic debate on the question of how we will finance the three billion euros in bilateral aid that we have promised to Ukraine for 2024. Possible additional amounts must also be discussed. As a nuclear power, France and its army at least carry part of Europe's strategic fate on its shoulders.