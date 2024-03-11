Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 7:38

Deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) are technically tied in the electoral race in São Paulo. A Datafolha survey released in the early hours of this Monday, 11th, shows Boulos with 30% and Nunes with 29% of voting intentions. The survey's margin of error is three percentage points, up or down.

Next, Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 8%; Marina Helena (Novo), with 7%; Kim Kataguiri (União), with 4%; and Altino (PSTU), with 2%. Those who declared a blank or invalid vote were 14%, and 6% said they did not know who to vote for.

In a scenario without the presence of Kataguiri, Nunes appears ahead of Boulos, with 30% to 29%. Tabata rises to 9%, Marina maintains 7% and Altino drops to 1%. In this case, blanks and nulls total 16% and “I don’t know” 7%.

In a third scenario, without Tabata and Kataguiri, Boulos and Nunes tie at 33%, with Marina Helena at 8% and Altino at 2%. Blanks and nulls total 17% and “I don’t know” 7%.

In the previous survey carried out by Datafolha, in August, Boulos had 32% and Nunes, 24%. The two surveys, however, are not comparable, due to changes in the list of pre-candidates.

Datafolha interviewed 1,090 voters in São Paulo between Thursday, 7th, and Friday, 8th. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court under protocol SP-08862/2024.