“The battle of the Donbass remains Russia’s main strategic target for securing control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In these areas, fighting has been particularly heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with an attempted advance south from Izium towards Slovyansk. Due to the strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial conquests were limited and achieved at a high cost to Russian forces“. The London Ministry of Defense reports on the situation on the ground, citing the latest British intelligence report.