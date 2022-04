Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.| Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

After meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (9), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the delivery of 120 armored vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as other war equipment, such as anti-missile batteries. . London also announced a new $500 million financial aid package for Ukraine through the World Bank, bringing the total resources authorized through that channel to $1 billion.

During the meeting, the prime minister held a “deep dialogue” with Zelensky on “economic and military assistance”, according to an official statement from the Briton. For security reasons, no further details were released about Saturday’s trip, which was made public when the Ukrainian embassy in the United Kingdom posted a photo of the meeting of the two leaders on its Twitter account. “Ukraine defied the odds and defeated Russian forces in the two ports of Kiev,” declared the British prime minister, who called the Ukrainian resistance “the greatest war of the 21st century”.

Johnson, who had already visited the Ukrainian capital in early February, weeks before Russia launched an invasion, praised Zelensky’s “determined leadership” and the “invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainians” who managed to overcome the “monstrous goals” of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.