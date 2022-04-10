The fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin ended a few days ago… partly. At the end of the day it was its second half, and fans will have to wait until 2023 to see the outcome of this anime.

Not many liked this news, since they wanted to see the outcome of the work of Hajime Isayama. But now they will have to be very patient and wait for MAP adapt the rest of the work of this mangaka.

While that happens, it is worth remembering the good moments that this stage of the animated adaptation left. A character that appeared in the first part was kept alive in the second, and it is none other than Yelenaone of the most faithful allies of zeke.

However, the course of events and the attitude of Eren jaeger caused a strong impact on her, leaving her in shock for a while. But not before something special.

That was when before a comment from Armin Arlert She stared at him in a disturbing way. The above was when this friend of Eren Y my house he suggested that they join the supporters of the former.

That happened in the 77th episode of the anime, which aired on January 17, 2022 of the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin. It seems that the face that she made Yelena It was disbelief, but then changed to another face more in keeping with his person.

A faithful cosplay of the strange expression Yelena from Shingeki no Kyojin

Well, you can see this expression in the cosplay from kleiner pixel. This cosplayer he limited himself more than anything to recreating the face that this character put on and boy did he succeed.

It’s the same way he appears in the animated adaptation of MAP. It should be noted that this was not an invention on the part of the studio, but that it appears in the manga of isayama.

This animation house has sought to adhere as much as possible to what appears in this work.

In addition to the expression of Yelena in Shingeki no Kyojin He also wears an outfit that is very similar to the one that appeared in said episode, and incidentally, a very similar haircut.

He only needed to have another cosplayer Interpreting armin and the right setting to recreate that moment in the series. Yelenalike other characters, will return to action in the third and hopefully final part of the anime.

