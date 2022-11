How did you feel about this article?

The Supreme Court held that the Scottish Parliament (pictured) does not have the power to legislate on matters falling under the jurisdiction of the UK Legislature, which includes local union 🇧🇷 Photo: Reinhold Möller/Wikimedia Commons

The British Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday (23) that Scotland cannot hold a new independence referendum without the consent of the United Kingdom.

The court held that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate on matters falling within the purview of the UK legislature, which includes the local union (which covers England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).

At a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed on Wednesday that the UK “is not a voluntary partnership of nations”.

“Any partnership in any sphere of life that requires one party to seek the consent of the other to define its own future is not voluntary – it is not a partnership,” said the prime minister, who said she would look at other ways to bring Scottish independence to a referendum. .

“The Westminster establishment may think they can stop a referendum but let me be clear… no establishment, whether Westminster or any other, will ever silence the voice of the Scottish people,” added Sturgeon.

The Prime Minister’s intention is for the new consultation to be held in 2023. In a referendum held eight years ago, 55% of voters opted for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom.